KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.27.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BEKE. Credit Suisse Group downgraded KE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. 86 Research upgraded shares of KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of KE from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities raised shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

BEKE traded down $2.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.01. The stock had a trading volume of 17,826,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,038,595. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.31. KE has a twelve month low of $16.63 and a twelve month high of $79.40. The stock has a market cap of $15.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.25.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $1.17. KE had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $20.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.96 billion. The company’s revenue was up 190.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that KE will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in KE during the 1st quarter worth about $5,956,243,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of KE by 3.8% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,937,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,321,000 after acquiring an additional 770,744 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of KE by 111.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,128,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,316,000 after purchasing an additional 7,989,769 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in KE by 18.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,092,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in KE during the second quarter worth approximately $623,140,000. 29.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

