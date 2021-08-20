KE (NYSE:BEKE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $16.44

Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.44 and last traded at $17.43, with a volume of 178594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.01.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BEKE. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered KE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $19.30 in a research note on Monday. 86 Research upgraded KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of KE from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities raised KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.11.

The stock has a market cap of $15.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.31.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. KE had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 3.82%. Equities research analysts expect that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of KE in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of KE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of KE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of KE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Franchise Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of KE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. 29.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KE (NYSE:BEKE)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

