Kellogg (NYSE:K) Position Cut by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 642 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $2,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Kellogg during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 173.9% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE K opened at $66.23 on Friday. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $56.61 and a 1-year high of $71.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.06.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on K shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. National Bank Financial downgraded Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.11.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total transaction of $5,319,209.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,465,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,795,661,673.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $5,315,684.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 416,665 shares of company stock worth $26,779,894 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

