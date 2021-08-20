Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ) Short Interest Update

Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the July 15th total of 1,610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

KIQ stock remained flat at $$0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,578,586. Kelso Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $1.48.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KIQ. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Kelso Technologies by 769.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 26,030 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kelso Technologies by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 64,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 31,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Kelso Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000.

Kelso Technologies Inc develops, produces, and distributes proprietary equipment used in transportation applications in the United States and Canada. The company offers railway equipment, such as bottom outlet, pressure relief, vacuum relief, and check valves, as well as one-bolt manways, pressure cars, pressure differential parts, tank gauges, laboratory test equipment, and wheel cleaners; emergency response kits; and fueling valves.

