Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Shares Gap Up to $36.50

Shares of Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $36.50, but opened at $38.20. Kenon shares last traded at $37.52, with a volume of 676 shares traded.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.46.
Kenon (NYSE:KEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kenon had a return on equity of 51.62% and a net margin of 162.95%. The business had revenue of $115.00 million for the quarter.
About Kenon (NYSE:KEN)
Kenon Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the operation of growth-oriented businesses. It operates through the following segments: OPC, Quantum and ZIM. The OPC segment include initiation, development, construction and operation of power plants and the sale and supply of electricity under OPC Energy Ltd and its subsidiaries.
