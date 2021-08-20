Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Shares Gap Up to $36.50

Shares of Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $36.50, but opened at $38.20. Kenon shares last traded at $37.52, with a volume of 676 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.46.

Kenon (NYSE:KEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kenon had a return on equity of 51.62% and a net margin of 162.95%. The business had revenue of $115.00 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kenon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,189,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Kenon by 1.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Kenon by 26.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Kenon in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kenon in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.73% of the company’s stock.

About Kenon (NYSE:KEN)

Kenon Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the operation of growth-oriented businesses. It operates through the following segments: OPC, Quantum and ZIM. The OPC segment include initiation, development, construction and operation of power plants and the sale and supply of electricity under OPC Energy Ltd and its subsidiaries.

