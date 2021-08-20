Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Cuts Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC cut its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,152 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 929 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.0% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 228,967 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $17,887,000 after purchasing an additional 16,912 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,018,777 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $79,585,000 after acquiring an additional 75,065 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.9% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 831,811 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $64,981,000 after acquiring an additional 31,576 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.9% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 21,482 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $73,036.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,409.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $417,089.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,117,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,785 shares of company stock valued at $904,731 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $75.79 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $65.04 and a 52-week high of $82.73. The stock has a market cap of $39.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 17.41%. On average, analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.07%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CTSH shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. HSBC upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.69.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.