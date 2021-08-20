Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Grows Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 106.5% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 111.8% in the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 521 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.67, for a total transaction of $3,157,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,143,261.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total value of $733,679.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 159,236 shares of company stock valued at $16,683,809. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.33.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $117.95 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $70.92 and a twelve month high of $118.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $73.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.99.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.69%. Research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

