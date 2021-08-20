Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $1.24 Million Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Mondelez International by 1.2% during the second quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 4,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 7.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,028,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,197,000 after purchasing an additional 74,515 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at about $363,000. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 11.6% during the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after buying an additional 3,998 shares in the last quarter. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $63.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $89.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.16. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.51 and a 52 week high of $65.60.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 15.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MDLZ. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.08.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 161,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $10,033,855.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

