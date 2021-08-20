Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $872,000 Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Generac in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Generac by 623.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Generac by 772.7% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Generac in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Generac in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Generac in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $523.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on Generac from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Generac from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Generac from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.24.

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $391.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a PE ratio of 43.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $412.79. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.34 and a 1 year high of $457.00.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $919.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.36 million. Generac had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 39.62%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Erik Wilde sold 5,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,177,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,419,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.18, for a total transaction of $1,655,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 640,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,077,405.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,093 shares of company stock valued at $10,529,840 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

