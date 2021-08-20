Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases 2,390 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 9,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Cowa LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Shares of SNY opened at $52.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $132.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Sanofi has a one year low of $44.76 and a one year high of $54.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.02.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $10.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.29 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Sanofi from $703.00 to $729.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $391.00.

In other news, major shareholder Sanofi acquired 66,667 shares of Sanofi stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,005.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

Featured Story: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.