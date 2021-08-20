Key Financial Inc Acquires 100 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

VCR stock traded down $2.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $307.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,620. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $221.60 and a 1 year high of $323.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $314.33.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

