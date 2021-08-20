Key Financial Inc Acquires 40 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Moody’s by 4.7% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 181,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,184,000 after purchasing an additional 8,141 shares during the last quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 32,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 198,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,344,000 after acquiring an additional 6,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,198,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $357,988,000 after acquiring an additional 133,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

MCO traded up $1.24 on Thursday, reaching $374.54. 486,697 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 709,507. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $253.17 and a one year high of $388.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $370.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a net margin of 36.11% and a return on equity of 111.33%. Equities research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.43%.

In other news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 3,133 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total value of $1,189,568.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,860.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 680 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.35, for a total transaction of $259,998.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,485,657.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,339 shares of company stock worth $3,712,413 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $383.00 to $392.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $387.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $409.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.55.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

