Key Financial Inc Acquires 864 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 432.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,064 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Hologic were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Hologic by 404.3% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 799,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,342,000 after acquiring an additional 640,948 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 48.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,855,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $138,028,000 after buying an additional 609,375 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 868.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 575,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,792,000 after buying an additional 515,881 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 8.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,468,005 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $405,955,000 after buying an additional 442,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1,565.6% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 449,836 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,459,000 after buying an additional 422,828 shares during the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hologic alerts:

HOLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Hologic from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hologic from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, reduced their target price on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

HOLX stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.98. 5,895 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,853,138. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.32. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.81 and a 1-year high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Hologic had a net margin of 35.98% and a return on equity of 67.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Further Reading: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.