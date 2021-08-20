Key Financial Inc Acquires New Holdings in Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA)

Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Artesian Resources by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 22,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Artesian Resources by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 4,192 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Artesian Resources by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Artesian Resources by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 66,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after buying an additional 14,623 shares during the last quarter. 44.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Artesian Resources alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ARTNA traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.57. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,697. Artesian Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $33.01 and a 1-year high of $42.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.56 million, a P/E ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.261 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th.

Artesian Resources Profile

Artesian Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water resource management. Its activities include residential, commercial water and wastewater, government and contract services, and developers. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARTNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Artesian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artesian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.