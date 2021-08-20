Key Financial Inc Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Key Financial Inc raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 45.7% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 66.2% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EEM traded down $0.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,412,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,082,473. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.33. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.29 and a fifty-two week high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.