Key Financial Inc Grows Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tenret Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $3,903,000. Crestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $2,136,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $480,000. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 8,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 15.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 880,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,670,000 after purchasing an additional 117,012 shares during the period.

Shares of VOE traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $141.07. The stock had a trading volume of 289,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,656. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $97.09 and a 52-week high of $146.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $141.18.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

