Key Financial Inc Grows Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Key Financial Inc raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 48.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $987,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,402,000. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,014,000.

SPLG traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $52.07. 18,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,460,798. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.02. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $37.58 and a twelve month high of $52.57.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

