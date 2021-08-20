Key Financial Inc Has $1.67 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,096 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. The Home Depot makes up approximately 0.9% of Key Financial Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the first quarter worth $61,000. 65.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

HD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.52.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD traded up $2.44 on Friday, reaching $325.34. The stock had a trading volume of 34,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,916,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $321.63. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.59 and a 1-year high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The company had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.02 earnings per share. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

See Also: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.