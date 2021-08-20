Key Financial Inc Invests $89,000 in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,935 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,869 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,872 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 13,385 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,332 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FBC shares. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $55.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

Shares of NYSE:FBC traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 753 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,780. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.79 and a 12-month high of $51.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.80. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 30.70% and a return on equity of 30.22%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 2.52%.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

