Key Financial Inc Reduces Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Key Financial Inc lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJS. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,017,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,764,000 after purchasing an additional 498,838 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,420,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,122,000 after purchasing an additional 284,658 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 109.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,222,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,907,000 after purchasing an additional 639,741 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,108,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,714,000 after purchasing an additional 41,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,030,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,845,000 after purchasing an additional 30,374 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJS traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $97.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,980. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.52. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $58.31 and a 1-year high of $110.77.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

