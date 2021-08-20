Key Financial Inc Takes Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 870 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OC. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Owens Corning in the 1st quarter valued at about $196,186,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Owens Corning by 122.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,537,957 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $235,599,000 after buying an additional 1,396,261 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Owens Corning by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,361,087 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,138,333,000 after buying an additional 645,355 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Owens Corning by 509.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,682,000 after buying an additional 579,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Owens Corning by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,668,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $153,690,000 after buying an additional 436,899 shares in the last quarter. 83.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OC stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,262. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $63.03 and a 52 week high of $109.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.62. The company has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.54.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.50. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 11.85%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 19.96%.

A number of analysts recently commented on OC shares. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised Owens Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.06.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

