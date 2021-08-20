KeyCorp Comments on La-Z-Boy Incorporated’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:LZB)

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of La-Z-Boy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.67. KeyCorp also issued estimates for La-Z-Boy’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The company had revenue of $524.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:LZB opened at $34.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.83. La-Z-Boy has a one year low of $29.87 and a one year high of $46.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.90%.

In related news, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 2,753 shares of La-Z-Boy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $99,163.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 423,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,248,742.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LZB. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 232.1% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1,131.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 110.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

