KeyCorp Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Duke Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.81 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.80. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Duke Energy’s FY2022 earnings at $5.47 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.74 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.13 EPS.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.28%.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on DUK. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Argus raised shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.62.

NYSE:DUK opened at $106.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $82.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Duke Energy has a fifty-two week low of $78.95 and a fifty-two week high of $108.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 7,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 71,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,077,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,720,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 24,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after buying an additional 9,484 shares during the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,623,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,678,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.985 dividend. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.95%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

