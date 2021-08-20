KeyCorp Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Home Depot in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 17th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now forecasts that the home improvement retailer will post earnings of $14.50 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $14.10.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.02 EPS. The Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

HD has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.52.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $322.90 on Friday. The Home Depot has a 1-year low of $246.59 and a 1-year high of $345.69. The firm has a market cap of $343.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $321.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,836,576 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,125,258,000 after acquiring an additional 349,484 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in The Home Depot by 11.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,190,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,721,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,539 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The Home Depot by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,505,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,669,058,000 after acquiring an additional 162,299 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in The Home Depot by 3.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,142,111 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,234,219,000 after acquiring an additional 377,198 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in The Home Depot by 5.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,931,114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,166,933,000 after acquiring an additional 520,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

