Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Receives $31.95 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.95.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on Keyera from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Keyera from C$32.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Keyera from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Keyera from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Keyera from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

OTCMKTS:KEYUF opened at $22.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.13. Keyera has a 1 year low of $13.95 and a 1 year high of $29.50.

Keyera Corp. engages in the operation of assets in the oil and gas industry between the upstream sectors. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing, Liquid Infrastructure, and Marketing, and Other. The Gathering and Processing segment includes raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components, primarily natural gas liquids (NGLs), before the sales gas is delivered into long-distance pipeline systems for transportation to end-use markets.

