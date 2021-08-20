Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) VP Sells $78,925.00 in Stock

Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) VP John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total value of $78,925.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 165,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,725,147.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

John H. Kahle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 15th, John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of Kimball Electronics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $70,875.00.

Shares of NASDAQ KE opened at $22.08 on Friday. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $29.99. The firm has a market cap of $551.12 million, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.29.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 4.40%. The firm had revenue of $329.13 million during the quarter.

Separately, Sidoti upgraded Kimball Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,898 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Kimball Electronics by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,780 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 4,193 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Kimball Electronics by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 210,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after buying an additional 7,686 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Kimball Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Kimball Electronics by 139.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,778 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 79,680 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

About Kimball Electronics

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of engineering, manufacturing, and supply of chain services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial and public safety end markets. It offers the following solutions: design services, rapid prototyping and new product introduction support, production and testing of printed circuit board assemblies, industrialization and automation of manufacturing processes, reliability testing, assembly, production, and packaging of other related non-electronic products, supply chain services, and complete product life cycle management.

