Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Senior Officer Sells C$878,116.50 in Stock

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Senior Officer Megan Paterson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$175.62, for a total value of C$878,116.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$809,272.17.

TSE KXS opened at C$186.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$164.00. Kinaxis Inc. has a one year low of C$124.05 and a one year high of C$223.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.07 billion and a PE ratio of 8,857.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04.

KXS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bankshares upped their target price on Kinaxis from C$163.78 to C$225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$190.00 target price on shares of Kinaxis in a report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Kinaxis to C$225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Kinaxis from C$170.00 to C$195.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Kinaxis from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$205.91.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform empowers planners, business leaders, and IT professionals to know sooner, act faster, and remove waste, as well as provides demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, sales and operations planning, and command and control center services.

