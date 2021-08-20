Kingold Jewelry, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KGJI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Kingold Jewelry, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KGJI) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decrease of 24.6% from the July 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of KGJI remained flat at $$0.04 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 49,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,417. Kingold Jewelry has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.07.

Get Kingold Jewelry alerts:

Kingold Jewelry Company Profile

Kingold Jewelry, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of gold jewelry and chinese ornaments. It offers gold necklaces, rings, earrings, bracelets, and pendants. The company was founded by Zhi Hong Jia in 2002 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Kingold Jewelry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingold Jewelry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.