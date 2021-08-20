Kingold Jewelry, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KGJI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Kingold Jewelry, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KGJI) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decrease of 24.6% from the July 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of KGJI remained flat at $$0.04 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 49,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,417. Kingold Jewelry has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.07.
Kingold Jewelry Company Profile
