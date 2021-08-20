Kingsoft Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KSFTF) Short Interest Down 21.7% in July

Kingsoft Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KSFTF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,212,100 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the July 15th total of 5,377,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 21,060.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KSFTF remained flat at $$4.64 during trading on Friday. Kingsoft has a 52-week low of $3.88 and a 52-week high of $10.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.41.

Kingsoft Corporation Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a software and internet service company in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Entertainment Software and Others, and Office Software and Services. The Entertainment Software segment engages in the research and development of games; and provision of online games, mobile games, and casual game services.

