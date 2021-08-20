Kingsoft Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KSFTF) Short Interest Down 21.7% in July

Kingsoft Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KSFTF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,212,100 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the July 15th total of 5,377,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 21,060.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:KSFTF remained flat at $$4.64 during trading on Friday. Kingsoft has a 52-week low of $3.88 and a 52-week high of $10.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.41.
About Kingsoft
Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?
Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.