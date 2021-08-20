KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,660,000 shares, a growth of 26.1% from the July 15th total of 2,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $369.00 price target on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on KLA from $380.00 to $403.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $350.81.

Shares of KLAC opened at $322.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. KLA has a fifty-two week low of $171.31 and a fifty-two week high of $359.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $320.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.23.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 74.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KLA will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

KLA announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total transaction of $146,227.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 1,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.54, for a total transaction of $655,270.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,188 shares of company stock valued at $4,088,439 in the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in KLA by 27.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 51,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,546,000 after acquiring an additional 10,901 shares in the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management grew its stake in shares of KLA by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 4,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 21.6% in the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in KLA by 168.4% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 118,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,490,000 after buying an additional 74,484 shares in the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. Its products include manufactured chips, reticle, packaging, surface profilers, nanochemical testers, KT pro equipment, and compound semiconductors. The company was founded in April 1997 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

