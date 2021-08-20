KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Stock Position Lifted by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 140.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in KLA by 66.4% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,683,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $556,158,000 after buying an additional 671,773 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in KLA by 11.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,041,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,335,337,000 after buying an additional 425,090 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in KLA by 49.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,189,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $393,034,000 after buying an additional 391,200 shares in the last quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in KLA during the first quarter valued at about $108,371,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in KLA during the first quarter valued at about $101,347,000. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KLAC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $366.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen upped their target price on KLA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on KLA from $380.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on KLA from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.81.

KLAC stock traded down $4.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $317.65. The stock had a trading volume of 9,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,359. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $171.31 and a 1-year high of $359.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $320.63. The stock has a market cap of $48.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.23.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 30.04%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

KLA announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 1,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.54, for a total value of $655,270.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $146,227.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,188 shares of company stock worth $4,088,439. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. Its products include manufactured chips, reticle, packaging, surface profilers, nanochemical testers, KT pro equipment, and compound semiconductors. The company was founded in April 1997 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

