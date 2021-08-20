KLAYswap Protocol Market Capitalization Achieves $196.04 Million (KSP)

KLAYswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KSP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 19th. One KLAYswap Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $25.18 or 0.00053535 BTC on exchanges. KLAYswap Protocol has a market cap of $196.04 million and approximately $24.88 million worth of KLAYswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, KLAYswap Protocol has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00056808 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.47 or 0.00143430 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.06 or 0.00151055 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003952 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,144.19 or 1.00217656 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $428.34 or 0.00910551 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,123.43 or 0.06639684 BTC.

About KLAYswap Protocol

KLAYswap Protocol’s total supply is 126,141,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,784,449 coins. KLAYswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @KLAYswap

According to CryptoCompare, “KLAYswap, as a trustless on-chain swap protocol, is a service created by all participants (liquidity providers, traders, and community members) and not by a particular operator. With this and the decentralized, trustless philosophy of blockchain in mind, KLAYswap issued the KSP (KLAYswap Protocol) governance token so participants can create KLAYswap’s policies and direction and lead to the gradual, continued development of the service. “

