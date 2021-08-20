Klaytn Price Tops $1.90 on Major Exchanges (KLAY)

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 20th. Over the last seven days, Klaytn has traded up 21.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Klaytn coin can now be purchased for $1.90 or 0.00004003 BTC on major exchanges. Klaytn has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion and approximately $131.78 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00058612 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.12 or 0.00141058 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.38 or 0.00150004 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,561.06 or 0.99947969 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $431.21 or 0.00906174 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $341.02 or 0.00716651 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,206.82 or 0.06739028 BTC.

Klaytn Coin Profile

Klaytn was first traded on October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,650,291,366 coins and its circulating supply is 2,497,010,429 coins. Klaytn’s official website is www.klaytn.com . The official message board for Klaytn is medium.com/klaytn . Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Klaytn Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klaytn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klaytn using one of the exchanges listed above.

