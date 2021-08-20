KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) Insider Lars Letonoff Sells 300,954 Shares

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) insider Lars Letonoff sold 300,954 shares of KnowBe4 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total transaction of $5,995,003.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ KNBE opened at $23.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.84. KnowBe4, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.77 and a 12-month high of $36.67.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $59.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 million. Equities research analysts predict that KnowBe4, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of KnowBe4 in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of KnowBe4 in the second quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of KnowBe4 in the second quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KnowBe4 in the second quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of KnowBe4 in the second quarter valued at approximately $414,000. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KNBE. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of KnowBe4 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of KnowBe4 from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of KnowBe4 from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.21.

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

