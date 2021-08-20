Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.22 EPS

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kohl’s had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Kohl’s’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis.

KSS opened at $56.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.80. Kohl’s has a 52-week low of $18.28 and a 52-week high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -82.64%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up from $73.00) on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Kohl’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

