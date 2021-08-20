Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) Given a €27.50 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €27.50 ($32.35) target price on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €30.80 ($36.24) price objective on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.50 ($35.88) price objective on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a twelve month low of €14.72 ($17.32) and a twelve month high of €20.42 ($24.02).

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., formerly Koninklijke Ahold N.V., is engaged in the operation of retail stores in Europe and the United States. The Company’s segments are Ahold USA, Delhaize America, The Netherlands, Belgium, and Central and Southeastern Europe (CSE). In addition, Other retail, consists of Ahold Delhaize’s unconsolidated joint ventures JMR – Gestao de Empresas de Retalho, SGPS, SA (JMR) and P.T.

