Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Short Interest Up 24.1% in July

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the July 15th total of 1,080,000 shares. Approximately 8.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 123,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.9 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KRYS shares. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.50.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

Shares of KRYS stock opened at $52.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.55. Krystal Biotech has a 12 month low of $40.04 and a 12 month high of $87.29.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts predict that Krystal Biotech will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 269.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a gene therapy company, which engages in developing and commercializing treatment for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. It developed a gene therapy platform, which company refer to as the Skin TARgeted Delivery platform, or STAR-D platform, that consists of a patent pending engineered viral vector based on herpes simplex virus 1, or HSV-1, and skin-optimized gene transfer technology, to develop off-the-shelf treatments for dermatological diseases.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.