Kuehne + Nagel International AG to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.31 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:KHNGY)

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kerstens now anticipates that the company will earn $2.31 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.15. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kuehne + Nagel International’s FY2022 earnings at $2.31 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.51 EPS.

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. Kuehne + Nagel International had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 4.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank raised Kuehne + Nagel International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BNP Paribas raised Kuehne + Nagel International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised Kuehne + Nagel International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kuehne + Nagel International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kuehne + Nagel International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS KHNGY opened at $71.18 on Wednesday. Kuehne + Nagel International has a one year low of $36.50 and a one year high of $72.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.71. The stock has a market cap of $42.71 billion, a PE ratio of 35.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, customs clearance, and contract logistics services, as well as overland transportation and contract logistics services.

