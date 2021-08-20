Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Bought by Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,340 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1,250.0% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 101.3% in the first quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 22.3% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 82.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.07.

Shares of NYSE LH traded up $3.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $306.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,990. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $282.00. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $170.05 and a 52 week high of $307.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 35.18% and a net margin of 17.57%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total value of $1,199,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,494.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

