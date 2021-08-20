Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Has $531,000 Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

In other news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.62.

NYSE HON traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $228.37. 64,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,156,086. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.48. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.21 and a twelve month high of $236.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $157.67 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.39%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.