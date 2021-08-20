Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Raises Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Duke Energy makes up about 0.7% of Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LNZ Capital LP purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth about $2,992,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 7.7% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 111,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,778,000 after purchasing an additional 8,005 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 4.2% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 38.4% during the first quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 113,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,976,000 after purchasing an additional 31,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 6.0% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 27,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DUK has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $107.10 to $109.00 in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Argus upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.62.

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.11. 56,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,461,776. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.28. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $78.95 and a one year high of $108.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.26.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.95%.

In related news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,623,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,678,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

