Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Sells 193 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,067 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 63.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CVX traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.66. 481,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,944,748. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.16 and a fifty-two week high of $113.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $183.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.82.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.59) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

CVX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their target price on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.41.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

