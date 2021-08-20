Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Sells 2,094 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,569 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,094 shares during the quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 43.2% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 55.2% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth about $44,000. 65.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $204,851.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,682,877. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $402,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,864 shares of company stock valued at $4,186,457. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.20. The stock had a trading volume of 899,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,227,079. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $57.49. The firm has a market cap of $245.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 51.21%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CSCO. MKM Partners began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $56.00 price objective on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.60.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

