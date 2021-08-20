Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Sells 5,019 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,408 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 5,019 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its holdings in The TJX Companies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 145,640 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $9,714,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 162,206 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $10,936,000 after acquiring an additional 20,484 shares during the period. McAdam LLC increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 5,556 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 8.1% in the second quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 86,836 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,854,000 after buying an additional 6,535 shares during the period. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The TJX Companies by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,180,171 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $79,567,000 after acquiring an additional 8,062 shares in the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The TJX Companies stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.31. 304,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,392,450. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $89.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.92. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.06 and a 12-month high of $74.65.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 335.48%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.37.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

