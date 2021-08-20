Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.670-$3.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.180. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LAMR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th.

Shares of LAMR traded down $1.10 on Thursday, reaching $107.48. 325,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,353. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 32.97 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.78. Lamar Advertising has a 12 month low of $59.78 and a 12 month high of $113.41.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.32. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 27.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

