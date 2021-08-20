Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.45-2.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.68-1.72 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.56 billion.Landstar System also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $2.450-$2.550 EPS.

Shares of LSTR stock opened at $156.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.18. Landstar System has a fifty-two week low of $120.92 and a fifty-two week high of $182.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.99.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 41.25%. Landstar System’s revenue was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Landstar System will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This is a positive change from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 15.88%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Truist cut their price target on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Landstar System from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Landstar System from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Landstar System from $134.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $151.62.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

