Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN) Short Interest Down 14.2% in July

Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 284,600 shares, a decline of 14.2% from the July 15th total of 331,800 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Separately, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Lantern Pharma in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LTRN. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Lantern Pharma during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lantern Pharma during the first quarter worth about $2,679,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lantern Pharma during the first quarter worth about $816,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lantern Pharma by 351.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 18,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Lantern Pharma during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LTRN stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $11.42. The stock had a trading volume of 39,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,067. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.75. The company has a market capitalization of $127.72 million, a P/E ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 1.37. Lantern Pharma has a one year low of $10.29 and a one year high of $24.84.

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts predict that Lantern Pharma will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

About Lantern Pharma

Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of precision oncology therapies using artificial intelligence, genomics, and machine learning. Its advanced drug candidate is LP-100, which is in phase II clinical trials to treat metastatic, castration-resistant, prostate cancer.

