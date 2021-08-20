Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 20,827 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 618,324 shares.The stock last traded at $40.26 and had previously closed at $40.82.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LPI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Siebert Williams Shank lowered shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $52.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.60.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $608.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 4.73.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($1.13). Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 67.47% and a negative return on equity of 499.97%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 13.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.12, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,228,797.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPI. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $1,110,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 140.2% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,913 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 15.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 377,611 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,351,000 after purchasing an additional 51,786 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 2,340.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 145,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after purchasing an additional 139,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $789,000. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

