Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,921 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 191.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,927 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eukles Asset Management bought a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 345 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 75.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $2,756,723.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total transaction of $2,948,279.85. Insiders sold a total of 86,355 shares of company stock valued at $20,726,576 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.08.

Shares of V stock traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $230.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,252,304. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.23 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $238.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.87 billion, a PE ratio of 46.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

