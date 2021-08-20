Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSX. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 11,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. CCM Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 98,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,489,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth $793,000. 63.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.01. 133,906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,913,543. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.41. The firm has a market cap of $28.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.69. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $43.27 and a fifty-two week high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.74) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is -404.49%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.44.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

